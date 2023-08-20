Pro Stock tour celebrates 250th series race at Riverside International Speedway

HALIFAX: The Maritime Pro Stock Tour is celebrating a significant milestone this Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in Antigonish. The East Coast International 150 marked the 250 race in the series history.

To honour this landmark occasion the Maritime Pro Stock Tour Legacy Award is being announced to recognize drivers who have reached notable milestones, thanking them for their dedication and contribution to the series.

The series’ first race was held May 12, 2001, at Scotia Speedworld – running 23 consecutive years, even during the pandemic of ’20 and’21 – and couldn’t have done so with the support of its drivers.

Accordingly, the first wave of recognition in the Legacy Award will focus on commitment to the series, acknowledged through their number of starts.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Over 200 have competed but just one driver has topped the 200 start mark – Kent Vincent (Crapaud, PE), with 228 starts on the series.

Vincent, along with 16 others who have 100 starts or more, will be invited as special guests to be recognized this Saturday at Riverside as inaugural recipients of the new Maritime Pro Stock Tour Legacy Award.

200+ starts: Kent Vincent (Crapaud, PE)

150+ starts: Greg Proude (Springvale, PE), Donald Chisholm (Antigonish), Shawn Pierce (Bridgewater), Shawn Turple (Enfield), Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay), John Flemming (Halifax), Shawn Tucker (Fredericton, NB), and Darren MacKinnon (Charlottetown, PE).

100+ starts: Jonathan Hicken (New Glasgow), Chris Hughes (Brackley Beach, PE), Wayne Smith (Moncton, NB), George Koszkulics (New Glasgow), Mike MacKenzie (Dartmouth), Daryl Mahar (Hubley, NS), and Terry Dougay (Albany, PE).

50+ starts: Cole Butcher (Mooresville, NC – originally from Porter’s Lake), Dylan Gosbee (Cornwall, PE), Marty Prevost (Fall River), Brad Mann (Glen Levit, NB), Dylan Blenkhorn (Truro), Mike Stevens (Riverview, NB), Tim Rodgers (Upper Coverdale, NB), Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake), Dave Potter (Cambridge), Nicholas Naugle (Dartmouth), Gordie Ryan (Wellington), Stacey Clements (Halifax), Dale Holmes (West Covehead, PE), Stephen Brown (Williamswood), Darren Vanderaa (Milton, PE), Lonnie Sommerville (Barnesville, NB), Sarah McKay (Quispamsis, NB) and Russell Smith Jr. (Lakeside) will mark his 50th start with the series in the East Coast International 150.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Moving forward, drivers will be recognized for their commitment to the series as they reach milestones, starting at 50 and every 50 thereafter. Additional categories for the Legacy Award will be announced as the award and the series grow into the future.

As part of Saturday’s event, the series and Riverside welcomed welcoming former officials, racers, crew, and sponsors to be at Riverside to enjoy the celebrations knowing you played a part in this momentous milestone.

The series showed its appreciation to fans for their support as well with special giveaways and prizing.