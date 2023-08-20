MLA Brian Wong posts statement on Carr Farm Development

FALL RIVER: The following is a statement issued by Advanced Education Minister and Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong on his Facebook page.

The post was made about questions from residents on the Carr Farm development and it’s environmental impact on Lake Thomas.

“I appreciate that there is concern surrounding the Carr Farm Development on Fall River Road and its potential effects on the environment and especially our lakes.

“The Carr Farm Development is solving multiple problems in our constituency – which is providing a home for seniors and Long Term Care. Our constituency is growing with seniors needing to downsize and needing a place to call home. They have spent their entire lives contributing to our great community and want to stay.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Carr Farm Development will also host the only Long Term Care facility in our constituency which will be run by Northwood, that allows seniors to live life to the fullest by flourishing in a community of belonging, dignity and choice.

The Carr Farm Development treated effluent system is a state-of-the-art treatment plant that has passed both Nova Scotia and Canadian standards.

Unlike the Lockview-MacPherson system which is directly beside and feeds into Lake Fletcher, The Carr Farm treated effluent system would be 1 KM away from Lake Thomas.

A leading drinking water specialist met with the community and indicated that the treated effluent will not put Lake Thomas at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“During a recent Town Hall in March, Cathie O’Toole, current CAO of HRM and previous CEO of Halifax Water, mentioned multiple other plants discharge into fresh water lakes, a number of them do have potable water.

“The Carr Farm Development, which some would say is a better system would follow the same guidelines as HRM and Halifax Water.

It is my understanding that the Carr Farm Developers initially wanted to hook into the municipal sewer system at Lockview-MacPherson but was turned down by the HRM and Halifax Water. Hooking up to the municipal system would divert the treated effluent away from Lake Thomas and into the system at Lockview-McPherson.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“It is my understanding that developers offered to pay for the infrastructure needed to hook into the municipal system but again, they were denied.

“I understand everyone’s concern and I share in your worry for the environmental future of our community. With that being said, this development will benefit our seniors and our community as a whole. The state-of-the-art treated effluent system proposed by the developers meets all standards provincially and nationally.

“I strongly encourage HRM and Halifax Water to consider upgrading the Lockview-MacPherson system and revisit allowing the effluent to go into their system.