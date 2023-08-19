BURNTCOAT HEAD PARK: Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald had the opportunity to bring Premier Tim Houston to the Hants North area recently.

MacDonald and Premier Houston stopped at a seniors event in Noel; spoke with the owners of Shangrai-La Cottages; took a walk on the floor of the Bay of Fundy at Burntcoat Head Park.

The two also travelled to damaged areas in Maitland to talk with residents and see flood damage.

Here is our interview with MLA MacDonald on having the Premier make time to come out to the area.