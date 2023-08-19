HALIFAX: Indigenous singer DeeDee Austin of Fall River is among the list of nominees announced for Music Nova Scotia Awards, set to be handed out in Yarmouth in November.

The nominees for the awards were announced by Music Nova Scotia in a release issued on Aug. 17 in Halifax.

Austin grabbed two nominations for the awards. They are in Indigenous Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for Buried Truth, which was directed by Mike Boyd Productions (from Enfield). Andy Hines was the producer on it.

Maggie Andrew of Waverley was also nominated. She is up for the African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year Award.

JJ Roots out of Stewiacke earned a nomination in the American/Bluegrass Recording of the year category for Euphoria.

ADVERTISEMENT:

With 283 total individual award submissions covering 21 music and 6 industry categories, Jah’Mila and Quake Matthews lead the way with four award nominations each.

Following close behind with three nominations each are Andrew Jackson, Braden Lam, Corey LeRue, Jenn Grant, Kayo, Nicole Ariana, O’Sound, and Rich Aucoin.

Voting for the 2023 Music & Industry Award winners is now open.

All Music Nova Scotia members in good standing are eligible to vote for this year’s Music and Industry Awards, and must vote for a minimum of 50% of the ballot in the Music Awards in order to submit their ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Voting will take place online through the Music Nova Scotia website. Voting is now open and will close on Thursday, August 31, 11:59 PM AST.

Once voting closes, jury scores and popular vote will be combined to determine the winner of each category.

To cast their votes, Music Nova Scotia members must log into their member profile here.

The general public is able to vote for Entertainer of the Year here. The public is able to vote once daily, per the email address provided.

Every year, the Volunteer Of The Year Award is selected and presented by the Nova Scotia Music Week Host Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The following 2 categories did not receive the required 4 or more eligible nominations to activate their category:

Children’s Artist of the Year

Traditional Recording of the Year

Award winners will be announced at Nova Scotia Music Week on Sunday November 5th at 11am at the Rodd Grand Yarmouth.

Details on the awards ceremony and tickets will be announced later this fall.

Festival Wristbands and Delegate Passes are on sale now. To purchase wristbands or passes, click HERE.

padrotate banner=”31″]