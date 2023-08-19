Archibald’s first NCAA Division 1 goal seals win for Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.: Mya Archibald picked the perfect time to score her first-ever NCAA Division 1 women’s soccer goal.

In her debut game with Illinois on Thursday night Aug. 17, Archibald’s goal late in the game proved to be the winner in the 3-2 victory over Loyola at Demirjian Park.

Makena Silber and Maeve Jones had the other tallies for the victors on this night.

Archibald was in front of the Loyola net when the ball came to her, and the Vancouver Whitecaps girls elite academy graduate did not miss.

With just over five minutes left, a scramble occurred in front of the Loyola net after a shot by Jones.

Archibald was there to pickup the rebound and found the back of the net for her first NCAA Division 1 goal, a moment she won’t ever forget.

As her teammates raced to celebrate with her, Archibald showed a little smile at her accomplishment. The goal made it 3-1.

The game wasn’t over, and Loyola brought things back to earth scoring to make it 3-2 just a minute later.

However, the stalwart defence for Illini held off the late push for the big victory.

The team will now head out on the road for five straight games, beginning Aug. 24 in Cincinnati, OH. taking on Xavier.