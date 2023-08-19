WAVERLEY: The weather may have been dreary, but there was nothing but smiling faces from volunteers and customers alike at an annual tea fundraiser in Waverley on Aug. 13.

The Waverley Heritage Museum hosted the annual and very popular Annie’s Tea in memory of founder Annie (Blois) Smith.

This year, Lovie & Sons Flower Company held a pop-up.

By the time The Laker News arrived about 45 minutes into the event, they were basically all out of flowers thanks to attendees of the tea.

“It was great having everyone in on Sunday afternoon for Annie’s Tea & Dessert,” said organizers of the event in a Facebook post on the Museum’s Facebook Page.

(Healey photo)

The Waverley Heritage Society maintains the Waverley Heritage Museum, located adjacent to the Waverley Memorial School on Rocky Lake Drive, by holding fundraising events, such as Annie’s Tea. It is open during the summer months.

Here are some photos as snapped by our Pat Healey at Annie’s Tea at the Heritage Museum.

Serving some cup of tea to customers. (Healey photo)

All smiles from happy customers the Chapmans from Fall River. 9Healey photo)

In the Facebook post, the Museum said there were many delicious desserts eaten, great conversations were had, and beautiful bouquets were bought.

“We couldn’t continue to put on this event without the community of people that surrounds us here in Waverley, and we’re so thankful that everyone – volunteers, bakers, and visitors – came and enjoyed Annie’s Tea,” organizers said.

“We hope to see you all again soon.”

Sandra Carr was among those happy customers at Annie’s Tea. (Healey photo)

Customers at Annie’s Tea got to meet Summer student at the Museum Olivia during the event. She took those interested through a look at all that the Museum has. Check out their Facebook for more. (Healey photo)

Volunteers were kept on their toes at Annie’s Tea. (Healey photo)