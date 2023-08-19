More Fall River-area players competing at Lacrosse nationals

REGINA, SASK.: Here is a list of other local lacrosse players donning the Nova Scotia colours this week in Regina, Sask. at Lacrosse nationals.

After stories on the U-13 and U-15 boys and U-13 girls making history, we were sent the following by a good friend of The Laker to help let the community know of the other players there.

These are just the players they knew of as they are in their age bracket.

Ian MacDonald; Fionn Kelly; Molly James; Norah Haas; Ava Evong; Isa Hayward; Isabel Evong; Stella James.

Those players all have big games coming up on Saturday, better known as championship Saturday, in Regina.

We do not have any stats available for those players.

We thank Isa Hayward for letting us know about those above players as we hadn’t been sent anything about our locals representing N.S. on such a national stage. It’s very much appreciated.