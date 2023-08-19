Missing person case of Zachery Lefave added to rewards program

YARMOUTH/HALIFAX: Nova Scotia and the RCMP in the province are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person case of Zachery Lefave.

Lefave, who was 20 when he disappeared, was last seen walking on Highway 334 in Plymouth, Yarmouth County, in the early morning hours of January 1, 2021.

He is described as white, five feet nine inches tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and brown facial hair.

ADVERTISEMENT;

A reward of up to $150,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Mr. Lefave through the Province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.



“We hope by adding this case to the rewards program, we will receive new information that could help provide family members and other loved ones with answers,” said Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

“Investigators are asking for the public’s help on behalf of the family. I urge anyone with information to please come forward.”



Investigators believe there are people who have information not yet offered to police that could result in locating Mr. Lefave.



People with information should call 1-888-710-9090 or, if they prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts:

— the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program is an additional tool to help police gather information on unsolved crimes

— the reward is payable in Canadian funds and will be allocated as deemed just by the Minister of Justice

— including this case, there are now 117 active cases in the program

— five cash awards have been paid out since the program started in 2006

— employees of law enforcement and correctional agencies are not eligible to collect this reward.

Other cases under the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program are listed at: https://novascotia.ca/just/Public_Safety/Rewards/