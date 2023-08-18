Lightfoot, Donnelly, Hayward competing for N.S. at Lax nationals

REGINA, SASK.: Three Fall River/Windsor Junction area players are donning Nova Scotia colours at the Lacrosse Nationals in Regina, Sask.

Oliver Hayward is leading the way for the Bluenosers on the U-15 squad; Jace Lightfoot, a goalie, and Joe Donnelly on the U-13 N.S. boys team.

Hayward and N.S. are competing in the Commissioner’s Trophy division.

Lightfoot, Donnelly, and N.S. are in the E.G. Dopp division.

(These are the local players that we are aware of in the boys division competing from our local area)

Hayward and Nova Scotia sits fifth with a record of two wins and four losses, tied with N.B. who has one win in U-15. The team has scored 14 goals and surrendered 51.

Lightfoot and Donnelly are with Team N.S. U-13 that is in fourth out of five teams with a 1-3 won-loss record over four games.

The squad has scored 16 goals and given up 38.

Hayward has recorded three goals and one assist in six games played during round-robin action for N.S. He also had two penalty minutes.

In U-13 boys, Donnelly has a goal, scored on the power-play, and two penalty minutes through the four games.

Lightfoot has played net for some games, including one where he made 50-60 saves and several back-to-back-to-back stops to keep the opposition off the scoreboard.