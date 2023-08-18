Keloose 2023: No parking at WJCC, Community Centre lane

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Organizers with Keloose are advising those who will be attending of parking restrictions for the weekend Aug. 19-20.

During Saturday and Sunday events at the Windsor Junction Community Centre, Kids Day and Family Fun day, there is no parking on site permitted. Only those with mobility challenges can park in the side parking lot (new one).

The parking lot is off limits as it is used for Keloose vendors, and any left over parking for our volunteers.

The only exception to this is Movie Night (held Friday AUG. 18) at the WJCC where parking is available in the main lot.

As a side note, there is also no parking permitted on Community Centre Lane (the road that the WJCC is off of) as it is a private lane.

Residents would appreciate it if those attending followed this as it could be hard to get emergency vehicles down if the road is full.

Also if using the WJCC driveway on Friday night, please stop at the stop sign.

Attendees can park at nearby businesses and along the marked side of Windsor Junction Road.