WINDSOR JUNCTION: Heads up to motorists travelling Windsor Junction Road on Saturday morning, Aug. 19.

The annual Kids Parade to kickoff Kids Day and a weekend full of activities for Keloose 2023 will be taking place.

Motorists can expect delays for approximately five to 10 minutes.

The kids parade will begin at 10 a.m. and go to 10:30 a.m. (time estimated).

It will begin at Fall River School of Performing Arts on Windsor Junction Road and kids will walk or be pulled down in wagons to the Windsor Junction Community Centre.

Traffic control is expected to be in place.

Please watch out for these kids and the traffic from those parking near both locations.