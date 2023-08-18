Sanford named to Team Atlantic for U-18 National championships

FALL RIVER: A Fall River hockey player has been named to Team Atlantic’s U-18 women’s hockey team.

The squad will represent N.S., N.B., P.E.I., and NL at the 2023 National Women’s Under-18 hockey championship in Dawson Creek, B.C. from Nov. 5-11.

Claire Sanford, a defenceman from Fall River, was among the 20 players announced as making up the team.

Players were selected following a summer camp that brought together 46 of the most talented female hockey players from the four provinces. It was held at St. FX University in Antigonish, N.S., from July 26-30.

Last year, Sanford, who wears no. 12, recorded one goal and 16 assists in 33 games, according to the N.S. U-15 Major website stats. She also had 12 penalty minutes.

The summer camp served as a platform for the athletes to showcase their skills and compete for a spot on Team Atlantic.

“Last month’s summer camp was a great development opportunity for players from across the region,” said Team Atlantic general manager Kori Cheverie, from New Glasgow.

“We are really proud of the efforts that we saw on and off the ice throughout the week,”

Team Atlantic and the four Atlantic hockey branches would like to congratulate all the players and team staff members for being named to the final roster and wish them the best of luck at the 2023 National Women’s U18 Championship later this year.

Team Atlantic is made up of as follows:

GOALTENDERS:

Rhyah Stewart (Antigonish, N.S.)

Jorja Burrows (New Glasgow, N.S.)

DEFENCE:

Jessica Mercer (Bay Roberts, N.L.)

Abby Larkin (Charlottetown, P.E.I.)

Leah Wicks (St. John’s, N.L.)

Megan Mossey (Charlottetown, P.E.I.)

Maria Shea (Stephenville Crossing, N.L.)

FORWARDS:

Karelle Daigle (Dieppe, N.B.)

Jessica MacKinnon (Clark’s Harbour, N.S.)

Annie-Pier Morency (Wellington, P.E.I.)

Brooke Williams (Truro, N.S.)

Ava Wood (Oromocto, N.B.)

Jamie Arsenault (Sackville, N.B.)

Renee Chapman (Little Harbour, P.E.I.)

Petra Klimes (Stratford, P.E.I.)

Isabelle Michaud (Drummond, N.B.)

Molly Power (Bay Roberts, N.L.)

Ava Shearer (Windsor, N.S.)

Hillary Wood (Miramichi, N.B.)

COACHING STAFF:



Head Coach: Genevieve David (Acton Vale, Q.C.)

Assistant Coach: Alicia MacDonald, Truro, N.S)

Assistant Coach: Jessica Cameron (Mt. Mellick, P.E.I.)

Goaltending Coach: Nelson MacAulay (Souris, P.E.I.)

TEAM SUPPORT STAFF:



Team Therapist: Lisa McCarthy (Mount Pearl, N.L.)

Equipment Manager: Angie Hurley (Baie Verte, N.L.)



GENERAL MANAGER:

Kori Cheverie (New Glasgow, N.S.)