BURNTCOAT HEAD PARK: During a trip to check out the Hants North area, and a stop at Burntcoat Head Park recently, Premier Tim Houston took questions from The Laker News on how the province can support first responders.

After the recent devastation in Nova Scotia from the wildfires in Shelburne County, Tantallon, and the flood storms, volunteer firefighters and Search and Rescue crews bravery and dedication shone through.

Many people were rescued during the flood storms across N.S., especially in the Hants West area was because of SAR crews and vol. firefighters risking their lives.

In other areas, like South Maitland, fire crews from Maitland Fire pumped flood waters away from residents home or there could likely have been worse damage as a result.

We asked Premier Houston and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald about what more can be done to support first responders like the firefighters and SAR crews who risked their lives.

Here is what Premier Houston and MLA MacDonald said: