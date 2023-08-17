Nine local girls representing N.S. at U-13 Lacrosse nationals

REGINA, Sask.: Nine local girls are putting their names in the history books.

The nine are among the roster of 15 representing Nova Scotia in the Under-13 girls division at Lacrosse Nationals, underway in Regina, Sask.

This is the first-ever time U-13 has been included at the girls national championship level.

The nine locally, who mostly play with the Wolves or other minor lacrosse teams, are:

Eila Flanagan of Windsor Junction; Waverley’s Becca Barkhouse; Molly James of Fall River; Piper Hopkins of Waverley; Joss Moran of Fall River; Millie Webster of Lakeview; Sloan Nicholson of Fall River; Issy Evong of Windsor Junction; and Sylvia Sutherland of Fall River.

There are three other Under-13 girls team in their division. They are Saskatchewan; British Columbia; and Ontario.

Team N.s. fell 2-0 to B.C. in the opener on Aug. 17 at the nationals. They had earned a 2-1 exhibition win on Wednesday over Saskatchewan.

N.S. will play B.C. on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. Central time, and then Saskatchewan to wrap up round robin at 3 p.m.

Playoffs and the gold and bronze games will take place Saturday. Aug. 19.

The tournament opening ceremony was in the Mosaic stadium, where the Rough Riders play!

Five other N.S. teams are at Lacrosse nationals in the U-13 boys; U-15 girls; U-17 girls; and U-17 boys. Those teams total approximately 115 athletes.

More than 900 lacrosse players from across Canada are in Regina.

Follow along at: https://boxnationals.lacrosse.ca/division/0/24249/games .