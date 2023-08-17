Golden! Abby Lewis races to two Legion track national golds

BEAVER BANK: Abby Lewis has two more gold medals to add to her collection.

The Beaver Bank product captured gold in the Under-18 girls 3,000 metres and Under-18 girls 1,500 metre races at the recently held Royal Canadian Legion Track and Field Nationals in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Lewis, a Lockview High student, won gold in the 3,000 metre in a time of 9:48.07, and gold in the 1,500 with a time of 4:32.75 as she crossed the finish line ahead of the competition.

Anna Carruthers of Beaver Bank also competed at Legion Track and field nationals for N.S. She was in the Under-16 races in 1,200 metre and 2,000 metre races.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lewis was only a few days removed from competing for Canada at the NACAC championships, so was riding that momentum from medalling.

She said coach Devon Flynn’s training plan helped her prepare greatly for Legion nationals after NACAC.

“I was really focused on sleep, hydration and nutrition to make sure I was recovered and in good shape for Legions,” said Lewis during a break in spending time with her family on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lewis said Legion nationals have always had great competition.

“I was really happy to win gold in both of my events,” she said. “It was a great way to end my season.”

Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank leads her race at Legion nationals. (Submitted photo)

Beaver Bank’s Abby Lewis with one of her two Legion Track national gold medals. (Submitted photo)

VIDEO: Legion Nationals interview with Abby Lewis

https://fb.watch/mu3E_mq3HJ/

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 2023 Royal Canadian Legion track and field nationals were Lewis’ final one.

She had nothing but fond memories of competing for Nova Scotia at the Legion Nationals.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better end to my time at Legions,’ said Lewis. “It’s such a good opportunity for young track and field athletes.

“Its hard to believe it was my last year. I’ve made so many good memories.”