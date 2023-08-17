From the Cruiser – Aug. 15

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 105 calls for service.

The following is highlights of some of the calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

GPS LEADS MOTORISTS ON WAYWARD TRIP

On August 10, a couple called to report that they followed their GPS directions while driving in South Maitland and became lost when they ended up on logging roads in the area.

Officers patrolled to the last known cell phone location, but the lost motorists were not there.

After some time, they notified police that they had found their way out of the woods.

The public is asked to be cognizant that often times GPS will find the fastest route based on it’s maps and will lead people astray.

Common sense and being aware of one’s surroundings could have prevented this potentially dangerous situation.

TOURIST NABBED FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING

East Hants RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 102 in Shubenacadie on Aug. 12,

It was determined the driver to be showing signs of impairment.

The roadside screening device was used.

A 38-year-old man visiting from Calgary, Alta. was issued a seven-day driving suspension.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Canning man wanted on warrant

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Dallas Corbin, 41, of Canning.

Dallas Corbin was arrested and charged in August of 2022 after refusing to provide a sample of his breath following a breath demand.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Dallas Corbin.

Anyone who sees Dallas Corbin is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

