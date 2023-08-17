Hannah Cole brings home eighth place from AMA Motocross Nats

ELMSDALE: It was a busy and successful summer moto racing season for Hannah Cole.

The Elmsdale product’s drive for success this summer began during the winter where she spent most of it in Jacksonville, Florida doing winter training at WW Ranch.

She joined Club 57 MX, and also did some racing at Freestone MX in Texas and Motoplayground in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cole’s goal was to make it to the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship located at Loretta Lynns Ranch in Tennessee.

In order to get to race at the ranch you have to qualify at an area qualifier and come in top nine; Hannah earned first at South of the Border in South Carolina.

A couple months later she had to go back to the USA to Muddy Creek, Tennessee in to attend a regional qualifier.

Cole had to come in top six in order to get her ticket to the ranch. She finished third.

Hannah Cole after the third at Muddy Creek. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Once you have your ticket then you attend a week-long event at Loretta Lynns Ranch.

Racing a total of three events, the combined motos are then put together for an overall finish result.

Cole ended the week with an eight place overall out of 42 riders from all across North America.

The goal for next year – to qualify in the women’s class.