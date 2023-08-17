Keloose 2023 weekend set to entertain the whole family

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A full slate of fun and activities await young and old this weekend as Keloose 2023 takes place.

The annual festival held in the LWF communities and open to everyone is set to kick off Friday night and go all weekend with events at the Windsor Junction Community Centre; the LWF Community Hall; and the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre.

The festival is all done by a group of volunteers who dedicate and sacrifice time from their families to put on the event, aimed at celebrating the communities in the LWF and providing some fun activities near the end of the summer for all.

It would not be possible without the volunteers and the support from LWF Ratepayers; HRM Community Grants; and the many supporters who are on the sponsor board and mentioned on Keloose’s Facebook page.

On Friday Aug. 18, Keloose will start with an Adult Dance and BBQ featuring Velocity.

It will be held at the LWF Hall, 843 Fall River Road in Fall River.

The dance will run from 8 p.m. to Midnight. There is no admission to the dance.

Saturday Aug. 19, things will start off with he Kids Parade running from the Fall River School of Performing Arts on Windsor Junction Road and make the short five- or so-minute walk down to the WJCC.

The Parade is set for 10-10:30 a.m.

Motorists along Windsor Junction Road between the two spots can expect a short delay as the parade travels down Windsor Junction Road.

The day’s activities will then go into high gear at the WJCC as Kids Fun Day takes place, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Among some of the fun will be Maritime Marionetted Puppet Show; Mad Science; a Teddy Bear Picnic put on by Fall River Animal Hospital; bouncy castle; BBQ; Miller’s Kettle Corn food truck; Five Little Monkeys face painting; cotton candy; and more.

A dunk tank will be there also, and there may be some special guests.

Up the road at the Snow Centre, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pro Skater Arron Tinney and M.A.R.S. Skateboard will be putting on a Skate Jam at the Skate Park at the community facility located near Georges P. Vanier Junior High on Fall River Road.

There will also be 3D Chalk Art in the bottom parking lot from Chalkmaster Dave.

An all-ages dance, with The Right Swipes performing, will cap the day at the LWF Hall. It will run from 7-10 p.m.

The big finale will be on Sunday Aug. 20, and get started early.

The veins will get going early for participants in the Inaugural Keloose Family Run. There are 1.5 km for the kids, and 5 km and 10 km runs through streets in the Fall River Village Subdivision beginning at 8 a.m.

The ending for all the runs will be back at the LWF Hall, where runners and friends will be greeted by a Pancake Breakfast put on by community volunteers. Characters from Super Fantastic Halifax are expected to attend.

The breakfast runs from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

A Community Market and Penny Auction will take over the LWF hall from 12-3 p.m. as part of Keloose. It’s one of the new events added to the festival.

Family Day will kick off at the WJCC later on Aug. 20 running from 4-9:15 p.m.

Food trucks will be on site from 4-9 p.m. serving up supper for all who stop by for the afternoon of fun.

At 4 p.m. the pop academy students from Joyful Sounds Music Studio will take to the stage by the lower ball field. They will play until 6 p.m.

ToonAVision will have a caricature artist at the WJCC; there will be balloon making; and Community Kiosks. Station 45 Fall River is expected to have their fire truck there as well.

Luminosity Circus will wow the crowd for their two half hour performances at Keloose beginning at 6-7 p.m.

At 7 p.m., local band The Homewreckers, who got their start many years ago at Keloose, will entertain the crowd from 7-9 p.m.

Culminating the three-day event and Keloose weekend will be the BEST FIREWORKS in HRM, expected to go at about 9 p.m.