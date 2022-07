FALL RIVER: A youth bicyclist was injured in a collision in the Fall River Road area on Thursday night, RCMP say.

Police say that at approximately 7:30 p.m., Halifax District RCMP, Station 45 Fall River, and EHS, responded to a bicycle collision.

RCMP officers learned that a group of youth were riding their bicycles when one of them lost control of his bicycle.

The youth cyclist suffered minor injuries.