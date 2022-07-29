FALL RIVER: Police say no one was injured in a single-vehicle collision that occurred on hwy 2 in Fall River on Thursday night July 28.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said that police responded to the collision at approximately 6;30 p.m.

The collision occurred at the driveway of Dr. Ryan Thomas Dentistry.

Cpl. Tremblay said a Ford F250 was negotiating a turn to turn around on Hwy 2 when it came to rest in the ditch.

Several motorists passing the scene stopped to lend assistance to the truck’s occupants and ensure they got out and everything was okay.

Cpl. Tremblay said the two occupants of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.