Youth Climate Action Fund program funding recipients announced

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality has announced winners for the second round of funding through the Youth Climate Action Fund.

The program provides technical assistance and funding to cities worldwide to engage tens of thousands of youth ages 15 through 24 in designing, implementing and overseeing climate solutions.

The municipality was selected as one of 100 international cities to participate in the Youth Climate Action Fund program by Bloomberg Philanthropies and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG).

During the first round of the program, $50,000 USD (approximately $72,000 CAD) was awarded to 11 projects that engaged over 400 young people in our region.

For the second round of funding, more than 90 cities across five continents will receive an additional $100,000 USD (approximately $144,000 CAD) to fund youth-led climate initiatives.

From climate and environmental science summer camps, workshops, food initiatives, building an outdoor garden classroom and exploring how AI can change how we sort our waste – all projects demonstrate how youth are innovating to act on climate in alignment with HalifACT.

A full list of winners for the second round of funding can be found here.



More information on the Youth Climate Action Fund program can be found on our website.