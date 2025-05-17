HALIFAX: The projects listed below are planned road and bridge work.

For the most up-to-date provincial traffic notices, follow @511ns on X at https://x.com/511ns, call 511 or visit: https://511.novascotia.ca/

CONTINUING WORK

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Lower Portapique Bridge, Portapique

Lower Portapique Bridge on Trunk 2 is closed for repairs until further notice.

The detours are East Montrose Road and West Montrose Road.

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Slade Road, Tatamagouche

Slade Road is closed between Lake Road and West Tatamagouche Road until further notice because of a bridge closure.

HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Bedford Bypass



Repairs to the Highway 101/Highway 102 bridge structure in Bedford will cause additional lane restrictions from 9:30 p.m. tonight, May 16, to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 17:

– Highway 102 southbound (inbound) will be down to one lane

– the Highway 101 westbound to Highway 102 southbound ramp will be closed, and there will be a detour in place.



Since last week, Highway 101 westbound at the structure has been reduced to one lane. Work takes place daily from sunrise to sunset, and motorists can expect delays.



The repairs are expected to be complete by Friday, July 18.