Province provides tips on preparing for Blue-Green algae season

HALIFAX: As Nova Scotians head outdoors in the warmer weather to enjoy the province’s lakes, they should know about and watch for blue-green algae.



“Nova Scotia is known for our abundance of beautiful lakes, which are enjoyed for swimming, boating and walking along the shore,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“Climate change is causing more blue-green algae in our lakes and other freshwater bodies.

“As summer approaches, we are reminding Nova Scotians about the tools available to help them recognize and prevent exposure so they can enjoy our lakes and other freshwater safely.”

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, is a naturally occurring plant-like substance found in fresh water like lakes. It is more likely to grow in warm weather.Swimming or contact with contaminated water can cause itchy eyes and skin. Breathing in or swallowing the water can lead to headaches, fever, stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting.

For pets, ingesting blue-green algae can be fatal.



People can reduce the risk by:

– scanning the water and shoreline for blue-green algae before going into fresh water or letting children and pets play in it

– avoiding contact with blooms

– not drinking fresh water when swimming or enjoying lakes

– calling a veterinarian if a pet comes into contactwith a bloom

– reporting sightings by calling 1-877-936-8476.



Nova Scotians can learn more about blue-green algae at https://novascotia.ca/blue-green-algae/ or by scanning the QR code on signs located in provincial parks.

