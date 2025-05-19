Mr. Smooth visits GP Vanier for Black Excellence Day event

Story by Journalism intern Paige Dillman

FALL RIVER: Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River invited Mr. Smooth to celebrate Black Excellence Day, which was May 15.

Vice Principal Damion Pollard said he invited Mr. Smooth because he believes it’s important for students to recognize examples of black excellence in their backyard.

“Today’s the day of celebrating strength, resilience, growth and success, and what better way than to have a community connection that students have well identified come to the school, and show students that you can overcome anything and be successful,” said Pollard.

Mr. Smooth served hot dogs to all the classes of grades 6-8 and the GPV staff.

ADVERTISEMENT:

After all the food was passed out, students from the school were picked to interview Mr.Smooth owner Ron Beals and ask him questions about what it’s like to be a black entrepreneur in Nova Scotia.

Beals said that the invites and questions mean a lot to him as a black entrepreneur.

“I know some areas don’t always see black excellence, so being at the school today is important to them and us.” Beals said.

He believes the best thing the kids can take away from the event is that they can do whatever they want if they put their mind to it.