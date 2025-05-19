SHUBENACADIE: A Shubenacadie based trucking company has been acquired by an Alberta company.

In a release on May 16, KAG Canada, based in Edmonton, Alta., announced it had bought Fisher Transport based out of Shubenacadie. It specializes in liquid bulk transportation.

Fisher Transport is the largest milk transporter in Atlantic Canada hauling over 200 million liters of raw milk annually, the release from KAG Canada said.

The acquisition solidifies KAG Canada’s coast-to-coast footprint while creating a new partnership with dairy farmers and producers, complementing KAG’s Food Products platform.

Fisher also specializes in hauling other food-grade products, chemicals, and non-food grade bulk commodities, which further strengthens KAG Canada’s broad service offering across numerous end markets.

“I’m pleased the Fisher team will join KAG Canada, who share the same values, commitment to customer service and recognition of our specialized team who have been instrumental in achieving our success,” said Ken MacDonald, CEO of Fisher Transport.

“I look forward to the opportunities that will emerge for the Fisher group of companies and for the valued members of our team by joining KAG, the industry leader in bulk transportation.”

As part of the transaction, Jordan MacDonald, President and Charlie Eisener, CFO, will remain in Senior Leadership roles with the company.

KAG Canada will also welcome approximately 60 professional drivers and 15 operational and administrative members to their team and grow their fleet by 60 tractors and 70 specialized trailers.

Fisher operates out of three locations within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Grant Mitchell, President and COO, of KAG Canada’s parent company The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. (“KAG”) stated that Fisher Transport has an excellent reputation within the industry, among their customers, and within their local communities.

“When we were provided with the opportunity to partner with the Fisher team, we immediately knew it would be a great fit for KAG,” said Mitchell.

“Together our team will execute this strategic journey of offering coast-to-coast bulk transportation services to all of our customers.”

KAG Canada (www.kagcanada.ca) is a subsidiary of The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. (www.thekag.com), a leading specialized transportation and logistics services provider with operations across the United States and Canada.