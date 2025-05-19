MILFORD: A 28-year-old East Hants man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision near Milford on May 10.

Staff Sgt. Michael Balmaceda said that around 9:30 p.m., East Hants RCMP, along with local fire and EHS, responded to several reports that 911 dispatch had received about the collision.

It was said to have taken place on Hwy 102 near exit 8 & 9 (Elmsdale and Milford).

S/Sgt. Balmaceda said officers quickly made a determination on scene.

“Upon arrival, the officers determined that the person on the side of the road had been in care and control of the vehicle during the collision,” he said.

The 28-year-old resident of East Hants failed the roadside screening device and was arrested for impaired driving.

The driver subsequently failed a breath test at the RCMP Enfield Detachment, blowing more than double the legal limit.

As of December 18, 2018, police no longer require a reasonable suspicion to demand a breath sample from a driver.

Anyone operating a motor vehicle who is lawfully stopped by police can be required to provide a breath sample, at the roadside, to detect potential alcohol in their blood. \

Failure to comply with this demand will also result in criminal charges which carry the same, or greater, penalties as driving while impaired.