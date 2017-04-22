WAVERLEY: Twenty-three volunteers from groups, clubs, and non-profit organizations in Waverley, Fall River, and Beaver Bank were recognized for their volunteer efforts in their community.



On top of the awards handed out at the April 21 Volunteer Recognition Banquet–in its 14th year–at the Waverley Legion the youth and adult volunteer of the year awards were announced.

This year there was two youths who were named co-youth volunteer of the year–Courtney Fullerton with HRM Recreation- Gordon R. Snow Community Centre, and Colton Cole from the Driftclimbers Snowmobile Club.

Kevin O’Halloran, the chairman of the Waverley Community Association (WCA), was surprised at his selection as the adult volunteer of the year for his efforts and dedication to the Waverley community.

The Laker’s Pat Healey was in attendance at the awards, and snapped up the special moments from the ceremony . They can be viewed by checking out our Photo Galelry section.

Volunteers recognized on the night included the following:

Justin Baker, LWF Minor Baseball

Rickey Baker, Driftclimbers Snowmobile Club

Sandra Bolt, Beaver Bank-Kinsac Seniors Association

Louise Clark, Fall River Friendly Seniors Group

Colton Cole, Driftclimbers Snowmobile Club

Paul Dalrymple, LWF Community Hall

Faye Forbes, Alzheimer Society of N.S.

Kathy Fougere, Woodbine and Area Seniors Group

Courtney Fullerton, HRM Recreation – Gordon R. Snow Community Centre

Shannon Gilby, Beaver Bank Girl Guides

Judy Gordon, Church of the Good Shepherd Parish

Tim Holt, Fall River and Area Lions Club

Brian Johnson, 2nd Beaver Bank Scouting

Ginnie Lively, Beaver Bank Community Volunteer Office

Anne MacKinnon, Waverley Amateur Athletic Association

Wayne MacRae, LWF Ratepayers Association

Judy Mallett, Waverley Heritage Society

Sue McLearn, Beaver Bank-Kinsac Community Centre

Kevin O’Halloran, Waverley Community Association

Marni Tuttle, Windsor Junction Community Centre

Veronica Webb, Beaver Bank-Kinsac Lions Club

Sara Wilson, LWF Minor Baseball.

Co-youth Volunteer of the Years: Courtney Fullerton and Colton Cole

Adult Volunteer of the Year: Kevin O’Halloran.

The committee for the 14th annual awards consisted of: Danielle Deveau; Lisa Blackburn; Barry Dalrymple; Wendy Saunders; and Bill Horne.

Presenting the volunteer awards during the ceremony were Dalrymple; Horne; Councillor Steve Streatch and MP Darrell Samson, as well as Blackburn and Deveau.

The night was dedicated in memory of Crawford Reid a founding member of the volunteer recognition committee from 2004-2010. He passed away on March 23.

