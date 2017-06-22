FALL RIVER: A local golfer and Team N.S. Canada Games player is taking his golf skills to Bishops University in Montreal beginning this fall.

Ben Chasse, a member of the Nova Scotia junior men’s provincial golf team, is heading to the Gaiters thanks in part due to the Fondation de L’Athlete d’Excellence de Quebec (FAEQ).

As announced on Monday June 19, Chasse is one of two athletes recruited by Bishop’s who will take home $3000 after winning out-of-province recruitment bursaries.

Chasse joins the Gaiters golf team as an experienced competitor and will look to make an immediate impact at Bishop’s in the fall. He is a member of the Oakfield Golf & Country Club and will study business at Bishop’s.

The Foundation (faeq.com) has made a name for itself with a personalized approach, a rigorous management style and its influence in sports and education circles. In 2017, the Foundation will award $1,350,000 in bursaries to over 475 student-athletes and encourage the conciliation of school and high-performance sports.

The Foundation works with partners and former scholarship recipients to promote academic, athletic and professional success. Note that from September 22-23-24, 2017, Mont-Tremblant will host the Défi 808 Bonneville, a major cycling event benefiting the FAEQ. Registration is now open at www.defi808bonneville.com

