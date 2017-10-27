FALL RIVER: The route for the Fall River Lions Christmas Parade on Nov. 26 is changing for this year.

As a result of the ongoing construction work for the Fall River Water project, the parade that usually comes from the LWF Hall on Fall River Road to the Sobeys will not be happening along that route.

Instead, the route will be from the vacant property where Farmer Clem’s used to be located across from the Inn on the Lake and wind its way to the Sobeys in Fall River. It is set to take place on Nov. 26 beginning at 1 p.m. The storm date is Dec. 3.

“With the water project work underway and after talking with them, it was determined the best thing to do was to make a change in the parade route,” said Lion John Bona. “It’s a tough thing to do, but we’re hoping the word will get around to the residents so they can come on out and kick off the Christmas season with us in the parade. They’ll get to see Santa.”

The parade is a big driver for the Lions Christmas Express food bank. It’s hoped the community will still show their support and come out for the parade, despite the change.

“We’re hoping the community will still come out and bring food bank items with them to help us feed those less fortunate in our community,” said Stephanie Dube with the Lions Christmas Express. “Without the community, we can’t make it a joyous Christmas for those in need.”

If you would like to put in an entry into the Lions Christmas Parade, contact Bona by email at jbsamdee@live.com or call (902) 476-8061.

If you’re interested in sponsoring a family this Christmas, please email Dube at: lionschristmasexpress@gmail.com.