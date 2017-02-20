Protest held in opposition of Bill 75

By
Pat Healey
-

FALL RIVER: A peaceful, but vocal, protest was held by parents and teachers at the corner of Highway 2 and the Fall River Mall on the afternoon of Feb. 20 in opposition of Bill 75.

Many on hand were heard chanting “kill the bill” and some held signs pleading for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Liberal MLA Bill Horne to vote no to the bill. Horne told CBC he intends to vote in favour of the bill.

Ron Nugent, a Guidance Counsellor at G.P. Vanier Junior High, organized the protest and headed up the charge of collecting more than 700 names on signatures asking for Horne to vote no to the bill. The petitions were given to PC Leader Jamie Baillie later Feb. 20 in Fall River, who was going to table them when Legislature resumed with Third Reading of Bill 75 at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 21.

He said there were more than 200 people take part in the protest many coming and going for a short time throughout the two hours they were there.

Ron Nugent presents PC Leader Jamie Baillie with the signed petitions at the Inn on the Lake in Fall River at supper time on Feb. 20. (Healey photo)

Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

