Protest held in opposition of Bill 75

FALL RIVER: A peaceful, but vocal, protest was held by parents and teachers at the corner of Highway 2 and the Fall River Mall on the afternoon of Feb. 20 in opposition of Bill 75.

Many on hand were heard chanting “kill the bill” and some held signs pleading for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Liberal MLA Bill Horne to vote no to the bill. Horne told CBC he intends to vote in favour of the bill.

Ron Nugent, a Guidance Counsellor at G.P. Vanier Junior High, organized the protest and headed up the charge of collecting more than 700 names on signatures asking for Horne to vote no to the bill. The petitions were given to PC Leader Jamie Baillie later Feb. 20 in Fall River, who was going to table them when Legislature resumed with Third Reading of Bill 75 at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 21.

He said there were more than 200 people take part in the protest many coming and going for a short time throughout the two hours they were there.

