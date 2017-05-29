- Advertisement -

FALL RIVER: It would appear getting a free hair cut is a great way to raise money for a great cause.

That was evident on May 28 at The Men’s Den in Fall River when 11 people took turns getting in the chair and letting barber Pierrette Leger shave off their hair, and even cut their ponytails, all for Young Adult Cancer Canada’s (YACC) Shave for the Brave.

The fundraiser in Fall River was organized by seven-year-old Archer Michaud, who’s mom Julie Michaud suffers from Metastic cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, and now lives with Metastic cancer every day, living each day to the fullest and enjoying her time with her three children and husband Mike, who works in the Navy.

More than $4,000 was raised by those participating in the shave, with Archer’s Comicbook Heroes bringing in $2,988, and The Laker reporter Pat Healey coming second with $1,207.50 raised. To check out our photo gallery from Shave for the Brave click here.

- Advertisement -

Archer, a student at Ash Lee Jefferson, has organized the last two Shave for the Brave’s, with one being held last year with four or five people involved at the school, and then this year’s which saw the list of participants fundraising expand to 11.

The Shave for the Brave was Archer’s project for his Beaver Scout troop as a badge.

Among those who were getting their hair shaved were Archer; Pat Healey from The Laker; Jay Aaron Roy from Cape and Cowl Comics; Brittany Walker; Jack Graham; Tara Vickery; Connor Brown; Ozzy McGuire; Parker Brown; Will Brownell; and Perry White.

As Vickery had her hair cut, two youngsters stood nearby watching as their mom explained how brave she was for shaving all of her hair off as not many women do that.

YACC supports people between the ages of 18 and 40, like Michaud, fighting cancer. The money raised will help two people locally attend YACC’s annual survivors conference in St. John’s, NL.

The organization’s mission is to support young adults as they live with, through and beyond cancer, and to be a connector to people like them, as well as a source of inspiration.

Donations are still being accepted for Archer’s “North Star” Community Shave. You can donate online by going to www.shaveforthebrave.ca and searching for it.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com