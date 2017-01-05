FALL RIVER: It was a successful SLAM basketball holiday tournament for the Fall River Rebels Under-16 girls basketball team.

The Rebels went undefeated, 4-0 (won-loss), to bring home the championship and gold medal hardware from the annual tournament, put on by the St. Margaret’s Bay SLAM! Basketball organization.

In their tournament opener, Grace Lancaster and Emma Foye each scored 14 points and had five rebounds a piece to lead Fall River over Cape Breton 63-51.

Adriana Caswell added 10 points and eight rebounds.

In their first meeting with Pictou County—in what would be the match-up of the two eventual championship contenders—Grace Lancaster led the Rebels to the 56-48 win. She added four rebounds.

Hailey Griffin also got on the scoresheet, scoring 12 points to go along with her eight rebounds.

Against the host SLAM, the Rebels had big games from Grace Lancaster with 12 points; Adriana Caswell with 11 points; and Ainslee MacLeod with eight in the 41-24 victory. Lancaster supplied seven rebounds, while Caswell had four.

In the championship final, a rematch with Pictou County, Hailey Griffin was on fire scoring 18 points, nine rebounds, and three key blocks in the 62-48 win.

Masyn Ettinger notched 12 points and six rebounds, while Grace Lancaster had 12 points and five rebounds for the championship winners.

The Rebels Under-16 girls basketball roster is comprised of: Adriana Caswell; Ainslee MacLeod; Tori Murphy; Grace Lancaster; Alex MacDonald; Kaleigh Johnson; Emma Foye; Grace Stapleton; Paige Michaud; Hailey Griffin; Masyn Ettinger; and Rebecca Sampson.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com