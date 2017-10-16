BEAVER BANK: Getting to hit the ice before family and friends at Scotiabank Centre left a special feeling for Ryan Francis—even if he was on their rival, the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

Francis and his Eagles played the Halifax Mooseheads on Oct. 14 in the back end of a home-and-home set to kick-off the Battle of Nova Scotia for the 2017-18 QMJHL Season. While the Eagles took the front end at Center 200, with Francis nabbing his second goal of the year, they weren’t as lucky in Halifax as the Moose won 9-5.

“It was a back and forth game,” said Francis in a post-game interview outside the Eagles dressing room.

PHOTOS: Francis and his Eagles battle the Mooseheads

The Beaver Bank product, who attended Lockview High, said having so many friends and family in the crowd gave him extra motivation.

“It was pretty exciting that they’re all here to support me, and I get to see them after the game too,” he said.

The rookie showed signs of why the Eagles are high on him, getting opportunities to bulge the twine and setting up his teammates.

“It was pretty cool to play in the Scotiabank Centre,” he said. “Growing up I came here to watch the Moose, so to go out there and play as a visitor was special.”

He talked about how his first QMJHL goal happened in a prior game.

“The puck just bounced out in front and I had all the time to shoot and score,” said Francis. “I got really excited and I almost fell over in my celebration.”

Francis lined up with Egor Sokolov on the left wing and Drake Batherson, an Ottawa Senators prospect who just signed an entry-level deal recently, centering them. He spoke of being paired with Batherson.

“It’s pretty great that the coach gives me that opportunity,” he said. “Drake creates a lot of space, creates a lot of plays. He’s a real amazing player.”

He explained why he chose no. 24 as his jersey—and ironically enough, it has to do with a former Moosehead.

“Growing up watching the Mooseheads, I saw Nikolaj Ehlers play a lot,” said Francis, who is a Harold T. Barrett Junior High alum. “I really like the way he plays and try to play like him, so I picked 24.”

Francis was all smiles when asked about his first taste of the Battle of Nova Scotia.

“It’s pretty intense,” said Francis. “There’s a few scrums here and there.

“Hopefully, we’ll get them next time.”