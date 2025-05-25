4-H Club members give back to Hardwood Lands community

Story by NSCC Journalism intern Paige Dillman

HARDWOOD LANDS: The Hardwood Lands 4-H Club gave back to their community on May 25 by cleaning the Community Centre and the church.

It was a day for the club to work on the 4-H pledge “Hands to Larger Service” and give back to the spaces they use as a club.

Project Leader Anna Works Macnamara says that this day is essential because it provides an opportunity for young people to work on their values.

“It’s something they don’t really get a lot of opportunities to do during the 4-H years,” Works Macnamara said.

Every year, the club tries to make the day different, whether it be cleaning the community hall or picking up trash on the side of the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Twenty members and their families gathered to wipe windows, clean drawers, and even get their hands messy with some weeding and gardening.

“We have a huge turnout, it’s wonderful, probably more bodies than we need, but it’s really great to see the kids excited to do this,” Works Macnamara said.

The youths divided the jobs based on inside cleaning and outside cleaning.

Photo: Julia Rioux (13), Ruby Wambolt (12), Natalie O’Neil (10), Evelyn Macnamara (9). (Dillman photo)

Evelyn Macnamara worked hard outside with lots of others, pulling weeds, digging up dirt, and planting some plants in the garden.

“I think that doing this is so important because it is giving back,” Macnamara said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

While she got her hands dirty, Natalie O’Neil, Ruby Wambolt, and Julia Rioux worked hard on cleaning the kitchen.

“Since the building is run by older people, it’s hard for them to clean the cupboards and stuff, so it’s important for us to come in and give it some love and care,” O’Neil said.

Inside, the tasks were to clean windows, vacuum up bugs, and give the kitchen a deep wipe down.

“I think that helping clean this hall will help our community for future events, if anyone wants to use it,” Wambolt said.

The girls also wiped down all the utensils and organized the cupboards in the hall.

“We’re basically just trying to help the community out by doing favours to help make the community a better place,” Rioux said.

Elmsdale Landscaping donated the mulch to help with their gardening, along with pizza from Pete’za Perfect and drinks from Leno’s Stop Shop.