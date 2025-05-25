Street upgrades coming to Wellington area

WELLINGTON: Residents in Wellington are being advised of several street upgrades that are planned for the 2025 construction season in the community.

The project areas include:

Collins Drive, Carlheath Drive, Anthony Avenue, and Lawrence Place.

Planned Work Includes:

• New paving, curbs, and gravel shoulders

• Watermain and catch basin replacements

• Stormwater culvert installation near Civic #29

• Speed tables on Carlheath Drive as part of HRM’s traffic calming program

There may be temporary impacts to driveway and on-street parking. Residents will receive advance notice before construction begins.

Learn More:

View speed table locations and get more information at halifax.ca/trafficcalming.

You can also scan the QR code in the attached graphic.

Residents are reminded to remove any personal property (fences, gardens, etc.) from the street right-of-way prior to construction.

If you have accessibility needs, underground systems, or upcoming projects requiring street access, please contact 311 to coordinate.