Bingo in support of Keloose at LWF Hall on June 25

FALL RIVER: Get your bingo dobbers ready and get down to the LWF Hall on June 25.

That’s when the next monthly bingo will be held starting at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The monthly bingo fundraiser in June will be held in support of Keloose, which is set to take place Aug. 22-24 in Windsor Junction and Fall River.

Check out their Facebook page for more details at https://www.facebook.com/Keloose.ca.

The bingo will be the same format, times etc as the regular bingo, however there will be no wings.

The bar will be open.

Come on down and have some fun playing bingo with friends in support of Keloose.

The LWF Hall is located at 843 Fall River Road in Fall River.