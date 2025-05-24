National tour accelerates action for women  entrepreneurs

TORONTO, ONT.: As funding for women’s entrepreneurship programs are decreasing, the demand for industry support is greater than ever.

In response, Sinclair Creative Agency Inc. (SCA), an award-winning Canadian impact marketing agency, has launched the Self-Made Breakfast Tour, the first event series of its kind designed to deliver solutions and fuel business growth for self-identifying women entrepreneurs across the country.

Presented in partnership with PARO Canada, the five-city national Tour will kick-off in Toronto on May 29, 2025, before continuing to St. John’s, Calgary, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

For 30 years, PARO has been driving results and advocating for women’s economic empowerment, bringing experience and influence to this national movement.

“At PARO, we act on what we hear from women entrepreneurs, collaborate with partners, and build strategies to break down identified barriers that bar women from full economic participation and access across Canada,” says Rosalind Lockyer, CEO of PARO Canada.

“This is needed now, more than ever, and through this partnership with SCA, PARO presents this exciting cross Canada Tour to celebrate and dialogue with women entrepreneurs, community leaders and big corporations.”

While the glossy headlines often celebrate women-owned businesses, the truth is, the support systems around them are shrinking and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives are slowly being rolled back despite the critical need they serve.

According to a March 2025 media release from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, women-owned businesses are a powerful economic driver, generating more than $90 billion in annual revenue and supporting over 865,000 jobs.

The Self-Made Breakfast Tour isn’t just another feel-good event, it’s a boots-on-the-ground initiative that refuses to let economic challenges and barriers for women stand in the way of real opportunity.

With its national reach and commitment to driving meaningful impact, the Tour is creating space for business insights, authentic stories from c-suite executives from major brands, and access to powerful connections to help attendees become the next Canadian success story.

Every stop on the Tour features a dynamic blend of programming to meet entrepreneurs where they are, focusing on each region’s strong industries and the founders living there. Including a curated lineup of panel discussions, one-on-one conversations with business advisors, and roundtable discussions called Collaboration Innovation Tables (CITs).

The CITs, a project funded in part by Women and Gender Equality Canada, is helping shape a more equitable business landscape for women in Canada, an action that Lockyer says helps drive real, lasting change.

“Through CITs at each stop of the Tour, we’re capturing diverse voices of women entrepreneurs to help shape more inclusive government policies,” she added.

“By recognizing Canada’s regional differences and cultural diversity, the Self-Made Breakfast Tour ensures that every woman’s perspective is not only heard, but valued.”

In its efforts to spotlight Canadian-made businesses, each stop of the Tour will kick-off with an experiential retail activation in the Small Business Lounge, allowing small business owners to get discovered.

The lounge includes immersive activations with national and regional partners like Intuit QuickBooks, CIBC, 99designs by Vista, and many more.

The Tour is a powerful platform for partners to show up in a meaningful way, and CIBC Business Banking’s partnership exemplifies the impact that aligned values and shared purpose can create.

“At CIBC Business Banking, we are thrilled to be the financial sponsor of The Self-Made Breakfast Tour. We recognize that every entrepreneur has a unique mission, and it is our privilege to support them in realizing their ambitions through events like this that foster innovation and growth through education and networking,” says Cynthia Sanlian, Vice President, Business Banking, CIBC.

“By connecting entrepreneurs with valuable resources and insights, we aim to help them navigate challenges and seize opportunities, ultimately contributing to their success and creating a vibrant, prosperous economy.”

From thought leadership to hands-on mentorship, the Tour allows partners to build trust and grow their visibility while helping women-led businesses succeed.

By joining the movement, partners have the opportunity to engage face-to-face with entrepreneurs, lead expert discussions, provide one-on-one business advice, and demonstrate their support through impactful booth activations, creating transformative moments.

“Intuit QuickBooks is proud to be the official FinTech partner of the Self-Made Breakfast Tour—a collaboration built on our shared passion for supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Kelly-Ann Massingberd, Director of Marketing, Canada/LATAM, Interim, Intuit QuickBooks.

“We’re committed to equipping Canada’s entrepreneurial community with the tools and resources they need to thrive, and this partnership is another step in our mission to power prosperity for small businesses across the country.”

The Self-Made Breakfast Tour is challenging the status quo, sparking bold ideas, and setting new standards for access, equity, and impact in entrepreneurship.

By highlighting Canada’s diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem, it’s creating meaningful conversations and delivering measurable outcomes for women entrepreneurs nationwide.

“At SCA, we create people-first experiences that leave a lasting impact. Through the Self-Made Breakfast Tour, we’re connecting founders with influential brands and organizations in a space intentionally designed for creative strategy and meaningful connections,” says Anna Sinclair, Creative Director and Founder, Sinclair Creative Agency Inc.

“We tap into technology to redefine the way we market, advertise and position Canadian businesses in today’s ever changing entrepreneurial landscape.”

For more information visit www.selfmadebreakfasttour.com.