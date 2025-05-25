FALL RIVER: Two Lockview High students have been recognized for their dedication to school and community involvement with the Lieutenant Governors Education Medal.

Dallas Francis and Danielle Moore, both from the Beaver Bank area, were the two students that were chosen from an application process at Lockview High for the medal.

The two are heavily involved in various groups and organizations in the community and at the school as well.

Both are honoured to have been selected to receive the medal, which was presented to them during an awards ceremony by N.S. Lieutenant Governor Mike Savage.

“We’re both so appreciative of being awarded the medal,” said Francis as Moore nodded.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Three of the criteria for the medal were leadership; participation; and academics.

Francis was nominated for the award because of his involvement as the Grade 11 representative on Student Council, being in the school musical, and running the international committee, and his participation in clubs. He is an ambassador for the NSIP, skill builder, and part of the charity club, and he has good academic standing.

“It’s an honour to be awarded the medal,” said Francis. “It means a lot to me just to be recognized for what I’ve done in the school and community.

“I’m really proud of myself.”

Moore said it’s a special award for her.

“We’re fortunate to be at a school with so many competitive applicants which make sit that much more of an honour,” she said.

“It definitely feels good to be recognized and that all the work I have put has made a genuine impact.”

She’s involved in many activities, all of which she holds a leadership category in. The activities are as the school mental health rep and co-president in two clubs, and with Lockview’s Relay for Life, plus participates in various roles with the 305 RCSCC Sackville Sea Cadets, regional and national cadet advisory groups.

Moore has also played on sports teams as a Dragon in JV soccer; cross country; rugby; and softball.

“I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to do all these, plus work, and be so involved,” said Moore, who works at Peach Tree Day Care.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Being a recipient of the medal is also good for both students’ resumes.

Francis said he found out he was one of the recipients after the students that were finalists at the school were called into a meeting and told.

“I was shocked in the moment of us finding out who the recipients for Lockview High would be,” said Francis. “I went into the interview just thinking I would do my best not that I would be one of the two to be selected for the school.

“When I found out I won I was surprised by it and happy that they would consider me.”

Moore said she was shocked and surprised too.

“This has been an award I have been aware of since Grade 9 and had friends who have been nominated and won it,” she said.

“There’s some that I look up to and been huge inspirations to be and so to be nominated and selected as a recipient has made it feel so special.”

She said the award shows that all her sacrifice with being involved in so much is making things better.

“I really hope that I’m making things better for my junior cadets, and a lasting impact on the program to better it,” said Moore. “This is another thing showing that my hard work and dedication is all worth it.”