FLETCHERS LAKE: A 46-year-old Fletchers Lake woman is not permitted to own any new animals for the next six years.

Karie Pye was sentenced recently, the N.S. SPCA said in a releasee on Mya 26, for permitting 15 rabbits to be in distress.

The charge and sentencing came under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia, section 26 (2).

Pye is prohibited from owning any new animals for six years and must make a contribution of $50 to the Nova Scotia SPCA.

She was allowed to maintain custody of her four cats, with terms and conditions for their ongoing care, including inspection rights for the SPCA.

In early 2023, the SPCA received an animal cruelty complaint.

Upon investigation, officers found 15 rabbits living in unsanitary and poor conditions.

After Orders to correct the conditions were not met, the SPCA seized 15 rabbits.

“Owning an animal comes with responsibilities to care for them,” said Kevin Strooband, Chief Inspector, Nova Scotia SPCA.

“Clean water, food, shelter, and veterinary medical care are required; this is taken seriously in our province.

“Pet owners are encouraged to reach out for assistance before it becomes too overwhelming.”