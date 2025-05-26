From a release

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health is launching a new security pilot project at Colchester East Hants Health Centre (CEHHC) in Truro, aimed at enhancing safety for patients, visitors and healthcare providers.

Beginning May 26, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection system will screen everyone entering the emergency department.

The system specializes in non-invasive threat detection and uses artificial intelligence to identify potential weapons or dangerous items. If an item is flagged, additional screening or bag searches may occur.

“Safety is a top priority for everyone in our facilities—whether you’re receiving care, visiting a loved one, or part of our team,” said Dean Stienburg, director of security for Nova Scotia Health.

“This new technology gives us another tool to help create a safer space for all. We are proud to be leading the way.”

Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union says she’s encouraged and intrigued by the AI plan to tackle safety concerns in hospitals where nurses are often at risk of violence.

“I’m pleased that the seven-million-dollar Safety Innovation Fund government committed to is being implemented to address this alarming but real threat to staff and others.

“It’s unfortunate that healthcare dollars must be spent on security, however I believe these measures fiercely remind the public that violence in our healthcare institutions will not be tolerated.”

The pilot runs from May 26-30 and will be monitored by trained Paladin Security staff 24/7.

The system is designed to support hospital operations while minimizing delays and respecting the privacy of those entering the ED.

Items deemed unsafe will be securely stored and returned to the owner when they leave the property.

All firearms and illegal weapons will be turned over to police. Emergency care will not be delayed for patients in need of urgent attention.

CEHHC is the first facility in Atlantic Canada to pilot this technology, and Nova Scotia Health hopes to expand it to other entrances and sites across the Northern Zone and province if successful.

Nova Scotia Health appreciates the patience and cooperation of patients and visitors during the pilot.