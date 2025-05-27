BEDFORD: Seniors now have more access to long-term care with 144 new, modern single rooms opening early at Moody Hall in Bedford.

Originally slated to open this summer, the first 72 residents moved into the Shannex-operated long-term care home in November with the opening of the first of two wings.

Another 72 residents started moving in on April 22 when the home’s second wing opened.



“We are building more long-term care spaces in our province than ever before. We committed to creating 5,700 new and improved spaces, and we’re making steady progress with the new Moody Hall facility opening ahead of schedule,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

“This new home has modern, single rooms that provide more Nova Scotians the dedicated long-term care they need in private, comfortable spaces. New long-term care homes like these will help meet the needs of our seniors for generations.”

Along with single living spaces and private washrooms, the home has six separate “neighbourhoods,” each with 24 residents.

Each neighbourhood also has a common area, dining room, living room and activity spaces. The home has a main street area with a hair salon, lounge area with games, and worship space.

There is also a suite available for family members to use if they need to stay overnight.



Moody Hall is the fourth of more than 50 new and replacement long-term care homes being built in the province to open, and the first in Halifax Regional Municipality.

The others are Villa Acadienne in Meteghan, Kiknu Long-Term Care Home in Eskasoni and Mahone Bay Nursing Home.



Building and improving long-term care rooms is part of Action for Health, the Province’s strategic plan to improve healthcare.

Quotes:“This is the first of four new long-term care homes we’ll deliver over the next 18 months, and we’re honoured to be part of increasing living options for older adults in the province.

These communities will set a new standard with modern design and innovative use of space and technology, but what is most important is the exceptional team who will provide compassionate, quality care for every resident who calls Moody Hall home.”

— Jason Shannon, President, Shannex, owner/operator of Moody Hall



“I love living here at Moody Hall. It’s my home and everyone here is just like family, my second family.

“The staff are friendly, concerned and do everything they can to meet my needs. They give every resident privacy and respect.

“It’s just like home – a modern, new home with lots of sun, windows and common spaces. Each day, we have activities like bingo, trivia, exercise classes and more on every floor.”

— Linda Slaunwhite, resident, Moody Hall

“To work in this new, modern long-term care home is wonderful. All the hallways are very wide and spacious, the rooms are big and the dining rooms are open.

“There is more room to work around and a lot more storage, which helps us as CCAs. I call the residents’ rooms their special suite. They can make it their own and decorate it the way they want.

“It’s more than a home, it’s a community. An open, airy, breezy, happy place to live.”

— Hollie Mazarolle, continuing care assistant, Moody Hall



Quick Facts:

– more than 650 of the 5,700 long-term care spaces being built and replaced throughout the province by 2032 are now open

– more than 2,000 of these spaces are now under construction – this accounts for more than 518,000 square metres (1.7 million square feet) of living space

– all new and replacement builds are designed and built based on current best practices for infection control and resident and staff safety