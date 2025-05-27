Man charged with assaulting police officer, resisting arrest after youths seriously injured in hit-and-run

FALL RIVER: Two youths were seriously injured after being hit by a driver in Fall River on Friday night.

RCMP said that officers from the Lower Sackville detachment, along with Station 45 Fall River fire and EHS responded to a hit-and-run on Fall River Road at approximately 10 p.m.

The collision occurred in the 1400 block of Fall River Road (near Georges P. Vanier Junior High).

“RCMP officers learned that a Dodge Ram was travelling on the roadway when it collided with a dirt bike travelling in the same direction,” police said in a release.

Several motorists who were passing the area at the time witnessed the collision and stopped to render help to the youths until paramedics and fire arrived. They also helped police with the description of the vehicle involved.

Two of the three youth dirt bike riders suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital by EHS.

The third rider was uninjured.

Officers located a Dodge Ram, believed to be the vehicle involved in the collision, at a nearby gas station on Hwy 2.

The male driver, a 45-year-old from Fletchers Lake, displayed signs of impairment and provided a roadside breath sample into an approved screening device.

The results indicated that he was not impaired by alcohol.

Police said that officers then demanded that the man perform a standard field sobriety test.

When he refused, the man was arrested for Refusal to Comply with a Demand. He resisted and assaulted an officer during the arrest.

During a search of the man, baggies containing a white substance were located and seized.

The man was later released.

He will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of Refusal to Comply with a Demand, Assaulting a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

The collision investigation continues.

File #: 25-72611, 25-72649