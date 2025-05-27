Brenna Kennedy commits to SMU women’s soccer Huskies

FLETCHERS LAKE: A Fletchers Lake women’s soccer player will be playing the sport she loves a little closer to home this coming Atlantic University Sport soccer season.

Brenna Kennedy has announced her commitment to the Saint Mary’s Huskies women’s soccer program for the 2025 season.

Kennedy will be transferring to the Huskies from the Acadia Axewomen. She started in all 12 regular season games last season and was tied for second in scoring with two goals and six points.

She is a five-foot-six attacking centre-midfielder.

Over four season with the Axewomen, Kennedy appeared in 45 regular season games, starting 22, scoring four goals and adding seven assists.

Kennedy also appeared in six AUS playoff games over four seasons, scoring one goal, and helped lead the Axewomen to an AUS Championship and U SPORTS Nationals berth in 2021.

She will be studying a Master of Business Administration at Saint Mary’s, after graduating with Bachelor of Business Administration from Acadia.

“I’m excited to use my fifth year of eligibility to play soccer at Saint Mary’s because it gives me the opportunity to continue competing at a high level while pursuing my goals both on and off the field,” said Kennedy.

“SMU’s strong soccer program and supportive community feel like the perfect place to grow as a player and as a person.

“I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success and make the most of this opportunity.”

(SMU Huskies photo)

Kennedy also plays for the Suburban FC Senior Women’s First Team, and previously played for Lockview High School, and the Soccer Nova Scotia REX and provincial teams.

“We are so happy to welcome Brenna Kennedy to the Huskies program!” said Huskies head coach Marisa Colzie. “Brenna is an experienced AUS champion, who knows what it takes to win in this league.

“She is a true technician and will be an exciting addition to our attack!”

Kennedy’s older sister Jamie played four seasons with the Huskies from 2015-19, and was named Team MVP in 2019.

Another sister, Syd, is currently playing professionally for Halifax Tides FC, after a standout collegiate career at the University of Florida and Acadia.

The Huskies will kick-off the 2025 season on home field as they host the Mount Allison Mounties on Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at Huskies Stadium.