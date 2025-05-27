Plenty of fun planned for Uniacke Fire’s annual Firefighters Fair

MOUNT UNIACKE: Planning is in the final stretch for the annual Firefighters Fair put on by Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department.

The event, which has been held for more than 70 years, will take place June 20-21 in Mount Uniacke.

The fair will be held at the Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department, 654 Highway #1 in Mount Uniacke.

To get to the fire department take Highway 101 to exit 3, turning left at the Irving. The fire hall is on the left, about seven kilometres up Highway #1.

The fairgrounds open on Friday, June 20 at 6 p.m. and begin with kids’ rides, games booths, Giant Promotions games, HRM Mascots & Inflatables, canteen, and many other exciting events.

The night will be capped off with an amazing fireworks display at dusk.

On June 21, things kick off with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. at the Uniacke & District School.

Once the parade is finished after all entries get to the fire department, the fairgrounds will open again for the day with the canteen, all-day bingo, rides/booths, and ox pull in the afternoon.

The night canteen will start at 6 p.m.

Returning this year, there will be a dance featuring the musical talents of Jon Cyr.

Tickets for the dance will be available for purchase at the hall.

Doors open at the dance at 8:30 p.m. with a cash bar.