Story by Journalism Intern Paige Dillman

SHUBENACADIE: This Freedom Day will mark the fifth annual gathering to honour Residential School survivors and walk to commemorate the Indigenous children who did not return home.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Shubenacadie.

The day will start with an opening prayer and welcome at 10 a.m., followed by a 1km communal walk.

A feast will begin by 11 a.m., and later in the day, there will be entertainment, testimonies, and sharing, with the closing remarks at 1:30.

The event aims to promote healing, awareness, and justice.

For more information or donations, contact MAWIKUTIK@gmail.com

(Information in this brief came from a poster being distributed to promote the event)