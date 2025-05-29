Police hand out summary offence, speeding tickets across East Hants

EAST HANTS: A variety of offences kept police in East Hants busy this week.

RCMP Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP in Enfield, said between traffic collisions, summary offence tickets and incidents involving firearms, those made up the bulk of the 121 calls officers responded to.

Among the Summary Offence Tickets Issued this week, were two for speeding over 150 Km/h on Highway 102.

Police caught one impaired driver.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sgt. MacRae said that two men were charged with pointing a firearm.

This followed an incident where the two men pointed a pellet gun and a toy gun that had been spraypainted black at another person.

The two did so while driving on Highway 214 in Elmsdale (File 2025721142).

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police responded to eight motor vehicle collisions and one off road collision that resulted in serious injuries and hospitalization for both youth drivers when two motorbikes collided.

Riders reminded to drive carefully and not drive in any way or any place that exceeds their abilities on a dirt bike.

Parents should also be aware and speak with their children about the manner in which they ride their dirt bikes in order to prevent collisions and injuries (File 2025721047).