BEDFORD: A small but community minded crowd came out to Paint it Forward on Monday night at Sou’Wester in the City in Bedford.

It was a fundraiser for Feed Nova Scotia put on by Paint Nite East Coast.

Let’s hear from Zen Rankin all about the event.

Paint Nite raised $300 in cash for Feed Nova Scotia and a box full of non-perishable food.

Video sponsored by Paint Nite East Coast

Video by Matt Dagley

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Zen Rankin puts some finishing touches on this custom piece of art. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

