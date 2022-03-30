TRURO/EAST HANTS: 4-H Nova Scotia is thrilled to be celebrating 100 years of “Learning To Do By Doing” across Nova Scotia this year.

4-H Nova Scotia is a positive youth development organization that promotes leadership, encourages the care and responsibility of our resources, and builds positive life skills to secure a sustainable future for Nova Scotia.

Youth “Learn To Do By Doing” in a safe and inclusive environment, and are provided opportunities for leadership and life skills development while promoting agriculture awareness.

“The 4-H program builds strong youth,” says Mila MacLean, President of the Board of Directors. “These members are empowered to think critically, develop new skills, and be active leaders in their communities.”

The historical roots of the Canadian 4-H program are grounded in rural communities. 4-H has been part of Nova Scotia communities since 1922 when the first 4-H club was organized in Heatherton, Antigonish County. The program originated to improve agriculture and enrich rural life. Its beginnings were inspired by energetic and idealistic agricultural officials, dedicated school teachers, and others committed to ensuring young rural Canadians learned the important skills required to succeed on and off the farm.

The motto, “Learn To Do By Doing” is an important process that applies to both members and leaders and is at the heart of the program.

Based on the principles of experiential learning, 4-H requires active involvement. Members learn by direct, authentic experiences, and then reflect on that experience individually and with their group of fellow 4-H’ers and leaders.

“4-H’ers experience the feeling of accomplishment that comes from trying something new,” says Jay Woodworth, Executive Director. “From fixing a small engine, knitting a sweater, training an animal or presenting a speech to a live audience, our members are not afraid to embrace challenges and try new things.”