EAST HANTS/NOVA SCOTIA: The highly anticipated 4-H Truck Raffle is officially underway, offering a chance to win a brand-new truck while supporting a worthy cause.

With tickets available now through November 5, participants have the opportunity to enter for their chance to win an incredible prize – all while contributing to a community initiative that makes a real difference.



Hosted by 4-H Nova Scotia, the truck raffle is more than just a chance to drive off in a new vehicle.

Proceeds from the raffle will support ongoing programs and services that benefit local youth, families, and communities.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The funds raised will help provide educational resources, leadership development, a sense of community, and more through 4-H’s dedicated efforts to inspire positive change.

“We are excited to launch this ambitious raffle and invite the community to join us in making a lasting impact,” said Jay Woodworth, Executive Director of 4-H Nova Scotia.

“This is an huge opportunity for participants to win a new truck and contribute to a cause that’s helping young people thrive and grow right here in Nova Scotia.”



Tickets for the raffle are just $50 each or 3 for $100, and participants can buy them through Rafflebox directly at WWW.4HTRUCK.COM.

(Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The truck, which has been generously supported by Pothier Motors, and decorated by Conway Customz, is a 2024 RAM 1500 Classic, offering a stylish and reliable vehicle that is perfect for any adventure.

How to Enter:

1. Visit [www.4htruck.com] to purchase tickets.

2. Each ticket purchased gives you one entry into the raffle.

3. The winner will be announced on November 5, 2025 with a live drawing taking place at Rooted – Celebration of Nova Scotia Food event in Halifax.

[adriotate banner=”71″]