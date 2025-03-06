FALL RIVER: A 37-year-old Halifax man has been arrested for being allegedly involved in illegal cannabis distribution after a traffic stop in Fall River on March 1.

RCMP said that an officer from RCMP SETS observed on radar a Chevrolet Cruze travelling at 128 km/h in a 100 km/h zone of Hwy. 118.

The officer completed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, the officer observed a package containing cannabis within reach of the driver and smelled a strong odor of marihuana coming from the vehicle.

The 37-year-old driver from Halifax was subsequently arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT:

During a search of the vehicle officers found six pounds of fresh cannabis, cannabis edibles, liquid cannabis, shatter, cash and a cell phone.

The man was later released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 20, to face a charge of Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File: 25-29184